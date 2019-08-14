Seele (SEELE) Market Capitalization Hits $16.18 Million

Seele (CURRENCY:SEELE) traded down 8.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 14th. In the last week, Seele has traded 15.7% lower against the US dollar. One Seele token can now be purchased for $0.0234 or 0.00000229 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, IDEX, Bilaxy and HADAX. Seele has a total market capitalization of $16.18 million and $1.62 million worth of Seele was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Seele Token Profile

Seele (CRYPTO:SEELE) is a token. Its launch date was May 20th, 2018. Seele’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 692,776,387 tokens. The Reddit community for Seele is /r/SeeleOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Seele’s official message board is medium.com/seeletech. Seele’s official website is seele.pro. Seele’s official Twitter account is @SeeleTech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Seele Token Trading

Seele can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, HADAX, IDEX, CoinBene, Hotbit and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seele should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Seele using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

