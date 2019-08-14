SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.26. SemiLEDs shares last traded at $2.17, with a volume of 9,730 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative net margin of 60.58% and a negative return on equity of 99.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 million for the quarter.

SemiLEDs Company Profile (NASDAQ:LEDS)

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips and LED components in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, France, China, Germany, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company's products are used for general lighting applications, including street lights and commercial, industrial, system and residential lighting.

