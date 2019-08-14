Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Shares Sold by Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $137,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 19,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Sempra Energy by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP lifted its position in Sempra Energy by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 2,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Sempra Energy by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Sempra Energy by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 3,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Sempra Energy news, Chairman Jeffrey W. Martin sold 9,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.85, for a total transaction of $1,257,119.20. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 36,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,872,541.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.47, for a total transaction of $97,944.81. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,359 shares in the company, valued at $319,573.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,515 shares of company stock worth $8,148,984 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SRE. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $141.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $151.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.38.

Shares of SRE stock traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $138.96. 19,587 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,553,471. Sempra Energy has a 12 month low of $104.88 and a 12 month high of $141.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.09). Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 18.61%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.9675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $3.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.48%.

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

