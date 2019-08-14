Sentinel Chain Reaches One Day Volume of $1,762.00 (SENC)

Sentinel Chain (CURRENCY:SENC) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 14th. In the last seven days, Sentinel Chain has traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Sentinel Chain has a market cap of $595,677.00 and approximately $1,762.00 worth of Sentinel Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sentinel Chain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges including COSS, IDEX, CoinBene and Gate.io.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Sentinel Chain

Sentinel Chain launched on January 21st, 2018. Sentinel Chain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 197,269,666 tokens. The official website for Sentinel Chain is www.sentinel-chain.org. Sentinel Chain’s official message board is www.medium.com/sentinelchain. Sentinel Chain’s official Twitter account is @sentinelchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Sentinel Chain is /r/sentinelchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Sentinel Chain Token Trading

Sentinel Chain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, IDEX, COSS and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentinel Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

