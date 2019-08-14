Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 100 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 607 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Eastern Bank raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.1% in the second quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 39,243 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,417,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 8.6% in the second quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 14,321 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 13.8% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,649 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $16,090,000 after acquiring an additional 4,555 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 19.6% in the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 28,867 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,337,000 after acquiring an additional 4,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 13.3% in the second quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 850 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BLK. UBS Group lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $550.00 to $553.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $527.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $499.03.

BlackRock stock traded down $10.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $414.75. The stock had a trading volume of 159,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,012. The company has a market capitalization of $65.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $464.04. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $360.79 and a 52 week high of $492.00.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The asset manager reported $6.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.52 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 30.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 27.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a $3.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.02%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

