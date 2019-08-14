Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $255,000 Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 3.4% during the second quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 4.1% during the second quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 2,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.4% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 7.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 43.8% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

In related news, Director James Champy sold 8,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.02, for a total transaction of $999,625.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,390 shares in the company, valued at $2,104,537.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Yusuf Jamal sold 31,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total transaction of $3,129,020.73. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,124 shares in the company, valued at $208,555.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,266 shares of company stock valued at $11,006,074 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADI. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Analog Devices to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Nomura began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.94.

NASDAQ:ADI traded down $1.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $111.05. The company had a trading volume of 26,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,717,514. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $41.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.74. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.62 and a twelve month high of $124.79.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.