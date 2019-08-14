Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $446,000 Stake in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Linde by 2.3% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its position in shares of Linde by 26.0% during the second quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of Linde by 4.4% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co raised its position in shares of Linde by 0.9% during the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 6,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 3.5% during the first quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. 72.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Linde stock traded down $4.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $188.45. The stock had a trading volume of 15,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,759,416. The company’s fifty day moving average is $199.04. Linde PLC has a 1-year low of $145.95 and a 1-year high of $206.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.02.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Linde from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays raised their price target on Linde from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Linde from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.83.

In related news, CEO Stephen F. Angel sold 56,574 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.27, for a total value of $11,160,352.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Eduardo F. Menezes sold 19,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $3,586,910.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

