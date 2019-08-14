Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JKE. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,228,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $385,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 124.2% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 23,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,710,000 after acquiring an additional 12,842 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:JKE traded down $3.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $190.05. 4,089 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,522. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $194.66. iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $147.58 and a fifty-two week high of $198.90.

About iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Large Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

Further Reading: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.