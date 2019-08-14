Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 1.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,916,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,741,000 after purchasing an additional 228,920 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 4.9% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,127,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,334,000 after purchasing an additional 192,702 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 8.1% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,162,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,418,000 after purchasing an additional 238,198 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 5.3% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,080,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,706,000 after purchasing an additional 156,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 1.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,396,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,030,000 after purchasing an additional 41,525 shares in the last quarter. 79.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, VP Michael J. Harrington sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.72, for a total transaction of $1,867,520.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 110,300 shares in the company, valued at $12,874,216. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Joshua L. Smiley acquired 426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $118.03 per share, for a total transaction of $50,280.78. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,589,292.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly And Co from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eli Lilly And Co currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.49.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded down $2.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $113.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,452,303. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98. Eli Lilly And Co has a fifty-two week low of $101.27 and a fifty-two week high of $132.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.19.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.05. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 70.86% and a net margin of 33.76%. The business had revenue of $5.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.645 dividend. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.49%.

Eli Lilly And Co Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

