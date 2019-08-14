Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Trims Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,308 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,189 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 433.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 19,750 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 16,050 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 103.1% during the 2nd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 916 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 196.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dfpg Investments Inc. now owns 6,600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 4,374 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,007 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bender Robert & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bender Robert & Associates now owns 17,769 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 67.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on NVDA. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $150.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Cascend Securities raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Summit Redstone downgraded shares of NVIDIA to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.07.

In other news, Director Persis Drell sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.80, for a total transaction of $417,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,450,091.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.10, for a total transaction of $14,510,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,983 shares in the company, valued at $4,785,833.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 104,736 shares of company stock worth $15,293,726. Corporate insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA stock traded down $4.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $151.09. The stock had a trading volume of 2,704,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,085,083. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 7.78 and a current ratio of 8.98. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $124.46 and a 52-week high of $292.76. The company has a market capitalization of $93.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.05.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 30.68% and a return on equity of 31.27%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

