Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sesen Bio Inc. is a late-stage company developing next-generation antibody-drug conjugate therapies for patients with cancer. The company’s product portfolio includes Vicinium(TM) which is in its clinical trial, treats high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. Sesen Bio Inc., formerly known as Eleven Biotherapeutics, is based in Massachusetts, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright raised shares of Sesen Bio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $1.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sesen Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Laidlaw downgraded shares of Sesen Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.50.

Sesen Bio stock opened at $1.11 on Wednesday. Sesen Bio has a 12-month low of $0.66 and a 12-month high of $2.60. The stock has a market cap of $92.18 million, a P/E ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.26.

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). As a group, analysts forecast that Sesen Bio will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SESN. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Sesen Bio by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,099,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 269,863 shares in the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Sesen Bio during the 2nd quarter worth $300,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Sesen Bio by 5,692.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 99,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 98,250 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Sesen Bio during the 1st quarter worth $88,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Sesen Bio by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,453,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 53,605 shares in the last quarter. 24.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sesen Bio Company Profile

Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, develops next-generation antibody-drug conjugate therapies for patients with cancer. It develops its products based on its Targeted Protein Therapeutics (TPTs) platform. The company's lead product candidate is Vicinium, a fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer.

