SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 276,199 Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 566.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 324,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 276,199 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.07% of New York Community Bancorp worth $3,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NYCB. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $1,767,000. Teza Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 286.1% during the first quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 58,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 43,225 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 3.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 893,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,339,000 after purchasing an additional 26,500 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 74.5% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 198,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 84,600 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 67.2% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 398,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,605,000 after purchasing an additional 159,971 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYCB stock opened at $11.31 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.70. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.61 and a 52 week high of $12.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The business had revenue of $255.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.49 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 21.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.01%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.08%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NYCB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised New York Community Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $9.50 to $11.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Sandler O’Neill lowered New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. TheStreet lowered New York Community Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Bank of America set a $13.00 price objective on New York Community Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.20.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

