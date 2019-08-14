SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 65,832 Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA) by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 135,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,832 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics were worth $3,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 178.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,264,096 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,996,000 after purchasing an additional 809,398 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,070,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 126,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,111,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,127,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

IOVA opened at $20.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.99. Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $7.26 and a 52-week high of $26.59. The company has a current ratio of 12.15, a quick ratio of 12.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 1.81.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.09). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IOVA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer set a $32.00 target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. BidaskClub cut Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.45.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients' tumors for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.

Read More: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.