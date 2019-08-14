SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Stake in Apache Co. (NYSE:APA)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,208 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 241,874 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Apache were worth $3,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Apache by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Apache by 4,074.7% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,131 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 3,056 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in Apache during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Apache by 168.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Apache during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Apache news, EVP William Mark Meyer purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.92 per share, with a total value of $51,840.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,660.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Lowe purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.83 per share, with a total value of $109,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $654,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $256,400 over the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of APA stock opened at $21.10 on Wednesday. Apache Co. has a 52-week low of $21.14 and a 52-week high of $50.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.25.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. Apache had a positive return on equity of 5.12% and a negative net margin of 10.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apache Co. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. Apache’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.50%.

APA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Apache from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Apache in a report on Friday, June 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded Apache from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Apache from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Apache from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.11.

Apache Profile

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

