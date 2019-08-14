SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Position in Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 85.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 49,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,802 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $2,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,586,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,135,000 after acquiring an additional 82,699 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 81,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,751,000 after acquiring an additional 3,956 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $19,508,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 782,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,072,000 after acquiring an additional 53,626 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the first quarter worth about $39,000. 79.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PNFP stock opened at $54.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 12 month low of $43.23 and a 12 month high of $66.54. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.51.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $259.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.50%.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Vice Chairman Ronald L. Samuel sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total value of $30,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,341,144. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David B. Ingram bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.28 per share, for a total transaction of $1,085,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 54,067 shares in the company, valued at $2,934,756.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $170,645. Insiders own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PNFP shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Raymond James lowered shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

