SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New $3.13 Million Investment in Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,125,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the second quarter valued at approximately $168,000. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Beyond Meat from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Beyond Meat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Consumer Edge started coverage on Beyond Meat in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $89.35 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Beyond Meat from $70.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Beyond Meat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Beyond Meat has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.17.

Beyond Meat stock opened at $164.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 7.90 and a current ratio of 8.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $174.03. Beyond Meat has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $239.71.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $67.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.94 million. On average, research analysts predict that Beyond Meat will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Perkins Caufield & Bye Kleiner sold 723,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $111,474,748.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Diane Carhart sold 9,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,451,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 821,957 shares of company stock worth $127,169,948 over the last three months.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love, and The Cookout Classic brand names.

