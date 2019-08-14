SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 144,912 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 510.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,308 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 144,912 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $3,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVZ. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Invesco by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,047,946 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $84,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,660 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,884,507 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $98,348,000 after buying an additional 717,941 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco by 115.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 54,833 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 29,347 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Invesco by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 97,605 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,884,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Invesco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $682,000. 65.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IVZ stock opened at $15.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.51. Invesco Ltd. has a 1 year low of $15.38 and a 1 year high of $25.08.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The asset manager reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 11.45%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.02%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.03%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on IVZ shares. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Invesco in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank set a $21.00 price objective on Invesco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup set a $20.00 price objective on Invesco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.36.

In related news, major shareholder Ltd. Invesco purchased 2,222,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.50 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,999.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director G Richard Wagoner, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.71 per share, with a total value of $207,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $531,170.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

