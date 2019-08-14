Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,636 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 754 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALSN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,424,822 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $62,563,000 after buying an additional 33,364 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Allison Transmission by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,679,359 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $73,740,000 after purchasing an additional 49,757 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Allison Transmission by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,585 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Allison Transmission in the 1st quarter worth $730,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group Inc. raised its position in Allison Transmission by 81.5% in the 1st quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. now owns 12,335 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 5,540 shares during the period. 95.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Allison Transmission news, SVP Randall R. Kirk sold 37,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total value of $1,609,257.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 190,747 shares in the company, valued at $8,125,822.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ALSN. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allison Transmission from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.89.

Shares of ALSN stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.40. The stock had a trading volume of 200,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,995. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.66. Allison Transmission Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $40.35 and a 52-week high of $53.76. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.26. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 24.06% and a return on equity of 96.05%. The firm had revenue of $737.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings Inc will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is 12.55%.

Allison Transmission Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school, transit, and hybrid-transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

