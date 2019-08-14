Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 19.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,103 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 3,880 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of COP. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,108,105 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $940,354,000 after acquiring an additional 659,942 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,963,606 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $464,751,000 after acquiring an additional 236,305 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,986,640 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $332,808,000 after acquiring an additional 76,923 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,542,122 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $303,141,000 after acquiring an additional 46,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,223,342 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $281,882,000 after acquiring an additional 301,334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Shares of COP traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $51.82. 1,615,588 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,560,613. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.96. The stock has a market cap of $59.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.64. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $52.30 and a 12 month high of $80.24.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The energy producer reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.42 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 26.93%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COP. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.07.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

See Also: Tariff

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.