Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Has $502,000 Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 25.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,983 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at $28,000. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the second quarter valued at $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 138.0% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.47% of the company’s stock.

AEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Wolfe Research set a $89.00 price objective on American Electric Power and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.42.

In other news, VP Brian X. Tierney sold 4,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total transaction of $400,016.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,566,318.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Lisa M. Barton sold 1,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.41, for a total value of $156,646.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,081,068.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,513 shares of company stock valued at $669,398 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

AEP stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.53. The stock had a trading volume of 142,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,447,703. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $44.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.13. American Electric Power Company Inc has a twelve month low of $68.92 and a twelve month high of $91.99.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 12.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 67.85%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

