Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Has $841,000 Stock Position in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 227.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,302 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,800 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its position in shares of eBay by 64.6% in the first quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 752 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of eBay by 69.6% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 865 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of eBay by 83.8% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 978 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. 89.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get eBay alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.86. 1,834,704 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,498,133. eBay Inc has a 12 month low of $26.01 and a 12 month high of $42.00. The company has a market cap of $33.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The e-commerce company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.19. eBay had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 22.12%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that eBay Inc will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.14%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on eBay from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target (up previously from $43.00) on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Benchmark lifted their price target on eBay from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on eBay from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded eBay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.52.

In other news, Director Matthew J. Murphy acquired 6,000 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.79 per share, for a total transaction of $232,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kristin A. Yetto sold 25,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.41, for a total value of $941,085.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 74,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,788,803.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 258,098 shares of company stock valued at $10,603,043. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

Further Reading: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.