Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $734,000 Investment in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 11,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $734,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LNC. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 149.8% during the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Christine A. Janofsky sold 7,928 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.62, for a total transaction of $496,451.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth S. Solon sold 11,738 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total value of $755,809.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,166 shares of company stock valued at $1,785,211. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LNC shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Lincoln National from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group upped their price target on Lincoln National from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.90.

NYSE:LNC traded down $2.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.18. 46,607 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,617,236. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.36. Lincoln National Co. has a 12 month low of $48.07 and a 12 month high of $71.27. The company has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.04. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 17.45%.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

