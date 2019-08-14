Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,098 Shares of Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,098 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carnival were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Carnival by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,364,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,861,000 after acquiring an additional 212,303 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,710,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,797,000 after purchasing an additional 292,550 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival by 79.2% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival during the first quarter worth $964,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival by 0.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 186,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,457,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Carnival news, CEO Arnold W. Donald bought 22,050 shares of Carnival stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.23 per share, with a total value of $997,321.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 20,000 shares of Carnival stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.50 per share, with a total value of $930,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 24.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Carnival stock traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 276,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,097,014. Carnival Corp has a fifty-two week low of $44.58 and a fifty-two week high of $67.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.18. The company has a market capitalization of $24.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. Carnival had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 15.09%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Carnival’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Carnival Corp will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.95%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CCL. Wedbush decreased their price target on Carnival from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Carnival from $67.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Nomura downgraded Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Barclays downgraded Carnival from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.26.

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

