Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Sells 6,640 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 29.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,620 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 6,640 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MU. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Micron Technology by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,570,069 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $430,599,000 after buying an additional 115,976 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,631,169 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $463,429,000 after purchasing an additional 229,817 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 73.3% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 709 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 22.7% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,559 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $573,000. Institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MU traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $42.26. The stock had a trading volume of 10,402,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,258,252. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $53.68. The company has a market cap of $45.83 billion, a PE ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.84.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 30.94% and a net margin of 37.35%. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.15 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,860,620. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $216,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,572,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,244 shares of company stock valued at $2,624,899. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Micron Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Micron Technology from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.27.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

