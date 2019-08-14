Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Sells 748 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 748 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 236,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,540,000 after acquiring an additional 31,086 shares in the last quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 84,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,062,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 63,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $499,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP traded down $2.81 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.83. 3,552 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 784,772. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.76 and a fifty-two week high of $110.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.02.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

