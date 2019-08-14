Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $526.65.

SHW has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams to $517.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $487.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider David B. Sewell sold 4,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.52, for a total transaction of $2,323,985.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,220,326.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeff M. Fettig acquired 500 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $432.07 per share, for a total transaction of $216,035.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,608 shares of company stock worth $15,329,391. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 5,265 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 3.8% during the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 633 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 1.5% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,675 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 1.5% during the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SHW traded down $10.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $515.26. 516,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 603,954. The company has a fifty day moving average of $484.85. Sherwin-Williams has a one year low of $355.28 and a one year high of $527.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $47.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.28.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.35 by $0.22. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 48.92% and a net margin of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.73 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sherwin-Williams will post 21.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 24.39%.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

