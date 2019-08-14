Shine Corporate (ASX:SHJ) Shares Down 3.8%

Shares of Shine Corporate Ltd (ASX:SHJ) fell 3.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as A$0.75 ($0.53) and last traded at A$0.75 ($0.53), 107,529 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.78 ($0.55).

The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is A$0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.87 million and a PE ratio of 9.74.

About Shine Corporate (ASX:SHJ)

Shine Corporate Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides damages based plaintiff litigation legal services in Australia; and insurance recovery consulting services in New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Personal Injury and Emerging Practice Areas. The Personal Injury segment provides medical negligence, public liability, catastrophic injuries, workers' compensation, and motor vehicle accidents.

