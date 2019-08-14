Short Interest in Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AQST) Decreases By 19.1%

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AQST) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 356,400 shares, a drop of 19.1% from the June 30th total of 440,400 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AQST shares. Wedbush set a $31.00 target price on Aquestive Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aquestive Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright started coverage on Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Aquestive Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.54.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $361,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $105,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics by 728.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 20,014 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $297,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

AQST stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.82. 205 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,481. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $97.86 million and a P/E ratio of -1.37. Aquestive Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.96 and a one year high of $20.70.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $11.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.46 million. Aquestive Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 8,682.29% and a negative net margin of 119.15%. On average, analysts predict that Aquestive Therapeutics will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aquestive Therapeutics Company Profile

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery in the United States and internationally.

