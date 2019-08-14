Short Interest in Ark Restaurants Corp (NASDAQ:ARKR) Decreases By 17.6%

Ark Restaurants Corp (NASDAQ:ARKR) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a drop of 17.6% from the June 30th total of 8,500 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARKR traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,992. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $69.44 million, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.45. Ark Restaurants has a 12-month low of $17.75 and a 12-month high of $24.44.

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The restaurant operator reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $44.81 million for the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 9.33%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARKR. Crown Advisors Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ark Restaurants during the first quarter worth about $70,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ark Restaurants by 9.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,932 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Ark Restaurants by 3.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 85,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Ark Restaurants by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 126,656 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. 22.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. As of September 29, 2018, it owned and/or operated 20 restaurants and bars, including 5 facilities located in New York City; 2 in Washington, DC; 5 in Las Vegas, Nevada; 3 in Atlantic City, New Jersey; 1 in the Faneuil Hall Marketplace in Boston, Massachusetts; 2 on the east coast of Florida; and 2 on the gulf coast of Alabama, as well as had 19 fast food concepts and catering operations.

