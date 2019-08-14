Short Interest in Atlantica Yield PLC (NASDAQ:AY) Declines By 21.2%

Atlantica Yield PLC (NASDAQ:AY) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,072,800 shares, a decrease of 21.2% from the June 30th total of 1,362,200 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 359,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AY. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlantica Yield by 36.1% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,656,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,234,000 after acquiring an additional 704,789 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Atlantica Yield in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,388,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlantica Yield in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,976,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Atlantica Yield by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,138,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,318,000 after acquiring an additional 86,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Atlantica Yield by 1,294.6% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 664,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,059,000 after acquiring an additional 616,800 shares in the last quarter. 46.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AY stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.59. 1,434 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,289. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.07. Atlantica Yield has a twelve month low of $17.50 and a twelve month high of $23.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.10 and a beta of 0.54.

Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.22). Atlantica Yield had a negative return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 0.68%. The firm had revenue of $283.34 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Atlantica Yield will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Atlantica Yield’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Atlantica Yield’s dividend payout ratio is 371.43%.

AY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Atlantica Yield from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Atlantica Yield from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Atlantica Yield from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Atlantica Yield in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlantica Yield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Atlantica Yield currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.67.

Atlantica Yield plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy, natural gas power, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. As of December 31, 2018, it had 24 assets, including 1,496 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy generation assets comprising solar power and wind plants; 300 MW of natural gas power generation assets that produce electricity and steam from natural gas; 1,152 miles of electric transmission lines; and water desalination plants with an aggregate capacity of 10.5 million cubic feet per day.

