Short Interest in Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) Declines By 27.0%

Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,655,800 shares, a decrease of 27.0% from the June 30th total of 2,269,000 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

In other news, Director Edward A. Gilhuly sold 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $172,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alesia Lee Pinney sold 1,077 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $86,644.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,870,468 shares of company stock worth $618,374,420 in the last three months. Insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Avalara alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVLR. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its position in Avalara by 272.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Avalara during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Avalara during the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Avalara during the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in Avalara by 209.2% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares during the period. 80.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVLR stock opened at $85.73 on Wednesday. Avalara has a 52 week low of $28.09 and a 52 week high of $94.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.30. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.38 and a beta of 0.59.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $91.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.63 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 20.13% and a negative return on equity of 36.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Avalara will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

AVLR has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Avalara from $49.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 target price (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Avalara in a report on Thursday, August 8th. First Analysis initiated coverage on shares of Avalara in a report on Friday, July 26th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price (up previously from $98.00) on shares of Avalara in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Avalara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Avalara has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.44.

About Avalara

Avalara, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.