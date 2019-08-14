Short Interest in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) Expands By 10.4%

Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,026,900 shares, a growth of 10.4% from the June 30th total of 4,551,400 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

In other news, insider Jory A. Berson sold 13,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,205,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Wassmer sold 8,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.03, for a total transaction of $780,386.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,047,045.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,149 shares of company stock valued at $5,053,283 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 3.6% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 74,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,728,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Second Curve Capital LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 46.7% in the second quarter. Second Curve Capital LLC now owns 62,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,705,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 0.3% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,885,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,071,000 after acquiring an additional 5,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 73.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,372,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,505 shares in the last quarter. 88.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on COF shares. BMO Capital Markets set a $141.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $111.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $118.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.11.

Shares of COF traded down $3.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.56. 276,749 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,428,948. The company has a market capitalization of $41.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.24. Capital One Financial has a fifty-two week low of $69.90 and a fifty-two week high of $101.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.09.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $7.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.01 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Capital One Financial will post 11.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.71%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

