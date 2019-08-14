Short Interest in Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) Expands By 31.5%

Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,467,400 shares, a growth of 31.5% from the June 30th total of 1,116,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 320,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days. Approximately 4.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several research firms have weighed in on CASY. G.Research cut Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Sidoti set a $147.00 price target on Casey’s General Stores and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Stephens raised their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $143.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Gabelli cut Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Casey’s General Stores presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.90.

Shares of Casey’s General Stores stock traded down $2.41 on Wednesday, reaching $164.19. The company had a trading volume of 6,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,457. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.96. Casey’s General Stores has a 1 year low of $111.19 and a 1 year high of $169.35.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 10th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 2.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This is a boost from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 23.23%.

In other Casey’s General Stores news, Director H Lynn Horak sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total transaction of $463,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Brian Joseph Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.48, for a total value of $625,920.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,318,564.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,106 shares of company stock valued at $5,292,595 in the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CASY. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 170,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,637,000 after acquiring an additional 7,409 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $325,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,490,000 after acquiring an additional 3,970 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 24,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,201,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,461,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

