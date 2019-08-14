Short Interest in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Rises By 22.1%

CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 395,700 shares, an increase of 22.1% from the June 30th total of 324,200 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 203,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

NYSE:CBZ traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.01. The stock had a trading volume of 9,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,215. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 0.35. CBIZ has a twelve month low of $18.64 and a twelve month high of $24.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $235.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.01 million. CBIZ had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CBIZ will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Todd J. Slotkin sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total value of $40,820.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $907,877.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ware H. Grove sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total transaction of $410,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 283,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,809,129.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 57,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,237,420. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in CBIZ by 1.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,143,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,392,000 after purchasing an additional 14,464 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CBIZ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,969,000. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its position in shares of CBIZ by 1.1% during the second quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,006,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,722,000 after acquiring an additional 10,820 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of CBIZ by 1.3% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 925,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,135,000 after acquiring an additional 11,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of CBIZ by 1.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 848,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,617,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

About CBIZ

CBIZ, Inc provides professional business services, products, and solutions that help its clients in managing finances and employees. It offers its services through three groups: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services group provides accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services.

