Short Interest in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Rises By 8.0%

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,103,800 shares, an increase of 8.0% from the June 30th total of 39,912,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,700,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

CSCO stock traded down $1.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.75. 15,871,574 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,909,232. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.70. Cisco Systems has a one year low of $40.25 and a one year high of $58.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 29.88% and a net margin of 25.76%. The business had revenue of $12.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.83%.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. MKM Partners raised their price target on Cisco Systems to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.32.

In other news, Director Steven M. West sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total transaction of $1,124,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,833.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.79, for a total transaction of $209,212.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,129 shares of company stock valued at $5,159,754. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Ashburton Jersey Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. 74.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Featured Story: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.