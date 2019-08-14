Short Interest in Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Declines By 18.7%

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,500 shares, a decrease of 18.7% from the June 30th total of 62,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Donegal Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Donegal Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Donegal Group in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Donegal Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Donegal Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Get Donegal Group alerts:

Shares of DGICA stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.79. The stock had a trading volume of 20,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,310. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Donegal Group has a twelve month low of $12.42 and a twelve month high of $15.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.67. The company has a market cap of $417.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.71 and a beta of 0.29.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08. Donegal Group had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 0.40%. The business had revenue of $197.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.30 million. Analysts predict that Donegal Group will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. Donegal Group’s payout ratio is -58.00%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 8.8% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 875,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,769,000 after buying an additional 70,726 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Donegal Group by 6.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 885,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,518,000 after purchasing an additional 54,446 shares during the period. OLD Republic International Corp grew its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 7.9% in the second quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 664,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,147,000 after acquiring an additional 48,400 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 7.2% in the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 516,743 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,950,000 after acquiring an additional 34,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 6.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 530,209 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,096,000 after acquiring an additional 31,000 shares during the last quarter. 30.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Donegal Group Company Profile

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, Commercial Lines of Insurance, and Investment in DFSC.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Donegal Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donegal Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.