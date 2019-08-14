Short Interest in Global Self Storage Inc (NASDAQ:SELF) Expands By 37.3%

Global Self Storage Inc (NASDAQ:SELF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a growth of 37.3% from the June 30th total of 5,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 25,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ SELF traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $4.15. 214 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,885. Global Self Storage has a 12 month low of $3.65 and a 12 month high of $4.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.00.

Get Global Self Storage alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Global Self Storage stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Global Self Storage Inc (NASDAQ:SELF) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,718 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.39% of Global Self Storage worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 13.73% of the company’s stock.

About Global Self Storage

Global Self Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed REIT that owns, operates, manages, acquires, develops and redevelops self storage properties in the United States. The Company's self storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers.

Featured Story: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Self Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Self Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.