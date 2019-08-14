Short Interest in Hess Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:HESM) Expands By 11.5%

Hess Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:HESM) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 92,400 shares, a growth of 11.5% from the June 30th total of 82,900 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 142,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream Partners by 7.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,820,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,593,000 after purchasing an additional 129,407 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream Partners by 58.3% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,311,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,566,000 after purchasing an additional 482,800 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream Partners by 21.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,107,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,604,000 after purchasing an additional 193,527 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,281,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream Partners by 2.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 342,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,678,000 after purchasing an additional 8,113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Hess Midstream Partners alerts:

HESM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hess Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hess Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

HESM stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.20. 109,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,249. The company has a market cap of $495.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.76. Hess Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $16.17 and a 1-year high of $24.51.

Hess Midstream Partners (NYSE:HESM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $172.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.55 million. Hess Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 10.16%. On average, analysts predict that Hess Midstream Partners will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a $0.397 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.73%. Hess Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.20%.

About Hess Midstream Partners

Hess Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets to provide services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage, and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment is involved in the natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression activities located primarily in McKenzie, Williams and Mountrail Counties, and North Dakota.

Recommended Story: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for Hess Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.