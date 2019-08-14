Short Interest in ImmuCell Co. (NASDAQ:ICCC) Rises By 33.3%

ImmuCell Co. (NASDAQ:ICCC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the June 30th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

ICCC stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.03. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,745. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 7.26 and a quick ratio of 6.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.24. ImmuCell has a 12 month low of $5.55 and a 12 month high of $9.30.

ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. ImmuCell had a negative return on equity of 5.71% and a negative net margin of 15.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its position in shares of ImmuCell by 5.2% in the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 96,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 4,732 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in shares of ImmuCell in the second quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ImmuCell by 20.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 15,885 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

ImmuCell Company Profile

ImmuCell Corporation, an animal health company, develops, acquires, manufactures, and sells products that enhance the health and productivity of dairy and beef cattle in the United States and internationally. The company offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for calves; and Tri-Shield First Defense, a passive antibody product for the treatment of E.

