Short Interest in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC) Decreases By 11.8%

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,945,700 shares, a decline of 11.8% from the June 30th total of 4,474,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other Santander Consumer USA news, insider Christopher Keith Pfirrman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.41, for a total value of $822,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,270,755.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SC. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 43.2% in the first quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,703,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,026,000 after buying an additional 2,925,033 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Santander Consumer USA in the fourth quarter valued at $31,136,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 1,113.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 816,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,573,000 after buying an additional 749,600 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 403.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 623,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,176,000 after buying an additional 499,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,579,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,730,000 after buying an additional 260,734 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Santander Consumer USA stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.86. 1,472,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,318,151. Santander Consumer USA has a 1 year low of $16.10 and a 1 year high of $27.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.86. The company has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.02.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 12.60%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Santander Consumer USA will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. This is a positive change from Santander Consumer USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Santander Consumer USA’s dividend payout ratio is 34.65%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Santander Consumer USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Santander Consumer USA from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. BTIG Research lowered Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Buckingham Research set a $25.00 price objective on Santander Consumer USA and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.43.

About Santander Consumer USA

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. Its products and services include retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

