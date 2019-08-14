Short Interest in Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SNNA) Drops By 47.9%

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SNNA) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 115,500 shares, a decrease of 47.9% from the June 30th total of 221,800 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 185,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

SNNA has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sienna Biopharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. ValuEngine raised Sienna Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

Shares of SNNA opened at $1.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 2.89. Sienna Biopharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.52 and a 1 year high of $18.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Sienna Biopharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Sienna Biopharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 173,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 4,230 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Sienna Biopharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sienna Biopharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 168,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 6,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Sienna Biopharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. 51.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drugs in various therapeutic areas. It develops therapies in immunology and inflammation that target select pathways in tissues, such as skin. The company's lead product candidates include SNA-120, a first-in-class inhibitor of tropomyosin receptor kinase A, which is in a Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis and associated pruritus; and SNA-125, a topical dual Janus kinase 3 inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, psoriasis, and pruritus.

