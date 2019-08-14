Short Interest in Staffing 360 Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:STAF) Decreases By 19.7%

Staffing 360 Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:STAF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 363,300 shares, a decline of 19.7% from the June 30th total of 452,500 shares. Currently, 6.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 71,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days.

Shares of Staffing 360 Solutions stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $1.54. 30,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 339,807. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Staffing 360 Solutions has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $3.48. The company has a market cap of $12.71 million, a P/E ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.69.

Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $73.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.34 million. Equities analysts expect that Staffing 360 Solutions will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Staffing 360 Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th.

In other news, Chairman Brendan Flood bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.60 per share, with a total value of $80,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STAF. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Staffing 360 Solutions by 211.1% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 42,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 28,710 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Staffing 360 Solutions by 11.2% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 6,610 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Staffing 360 Solutions by 32.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 7,628 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Staffing 360 Solutions Company Profile

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc, a staffing company, engages in the acquisition of staffing companies in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Commercial – US, Professional – US, and Professional – UK. It focuses primarily on the staffing companies supporting accounting and finance, information technology, engineering, administration, and commercial disciplines.

