Short Interest in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) Expands By 35.4%

TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,674,700 shares, an increase of 35.4% from the June 30th total of 1,975,900 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.
In related news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 65,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $6,141,557.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,405,841.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 124,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total value of $11,620,204.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 290,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,118,417.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 97.2% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 355 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 220.2% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 365 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Interstate Bank bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 91.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSE TEL traded down $1.67 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.11. 44,078 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,496,242. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.47. TE Connectivity has a 12-month low of $69.84 and a 12-month high of $97.99. The firm has a market cap of $30.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.20.
TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is 32.80%.
A number of research firms recently commented on TEL. Longbow Research cut TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.66 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Cross Research cut TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Goldman Sachs Group raised TE Connectivity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $92.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on TE Connectivity from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. TE Connectivity currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.21.
About TE Connectivity
TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.
