Short Interest in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) Expands By 35.4%

TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,674,700 shares, an increase of 35.4% from the June 30th total of 1,975,900 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

In related news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 65,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $6,141,557.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,405,841.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 124,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total value of $11,620,204.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 290,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,118,417.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 97.2% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 355 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 220.2% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 365 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Interstate Bank bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 91.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TEL traded down $1.67 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.11. 44,078 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,496,242. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.47. TE Connectivity has a 12-month low of $69.84 and a 12-month high of $97.99. The firm has a market cap of $30.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.20.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is 32.80%.

A number of research firms recently commented on TEL. Longbow Research cut TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.66 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Cross Research cut TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Goldman Sachs Group raised TE Connectivity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $92.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on TE Connectivity from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. TE Connectivity currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.21.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

