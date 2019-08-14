Short Interest in The GEO Group Inc (NYSE:GEO) Grows By 21.7%

The GEO Group Inc (NYSE:GEO) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,386,100 shares, an increase of 21.7% from the June 30th total of 2,782,500 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 945,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GEO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of The GEO Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of The GEO Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Get The GEO Group alerts:

Shares of GEO traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.46. The stock had a trading volume of 670,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,372. The GEO Group has a 1-year low of $16.33 and a 1-year high of $25.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.00%. The GEO Group’s payout ratio is 77.73%.

In other The GEO Group news, Director Richard H. Glanton sold 1,663 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total transaction of $29,451.73. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,554.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in The GEO Group by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 547,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,508,000 after purchasing an additional 17,211 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in The GEO Group by 129.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 117,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 66,200 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in The GEO Group during the 2nd quarter worth $340,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in The GEO Group during the 2nd quarter worth $2,497,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in The GEO Group by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,119,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $380,683,000 after purchasing an additional 386,641 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

The GEO Group Company Profile

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of correctional, detention, and community reentry facilities around the globe. GEO is the world's leading provider of diversified correctional, detention, community reentry, and electronic monitoring services to government agencies worldwide with operations in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom.

Read More: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for The GEO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GEO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.