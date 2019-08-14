Short Interest in Titan International Inc (NYSE:TWI) Rises By 10.5%

Titan International Inc (NYSE:TWI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,050,600 shares, an increase of 10.5% from the June 30th total of 1,855,300 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 425,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TWI shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Titan International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Titan International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Sidoti set a $8.00 target price on shares of Titan International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th.

TWI traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.93. 398,540 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 431,979. Titan International has a 12-month low of $2.72 and a 12-month high of $8.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.93. The stock has a market cap of $181.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.25). Titan International had a negative return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 1.31%. The business had revenue of $390.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. Titan International’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Titan International will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. Titan International’s payout ratio is currently 7.41%.

In related news, Director Maurice M. Taylor, Jr. acquired 13,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.02 per share, for a total transaction of $41,691.10. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 702,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,122,724.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Maurice M. Taylor, Jr. acquired 139,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.04 per share, for a total transaction of $423,210.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 619,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,883,210.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 171,589 shares of company stock worth $520,055. Company insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Titan International by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 50,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Titan International by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 408,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Titan International by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Titan International by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 108,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Titan International by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 39,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares during the last quarter. 84.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Titan International Company Profile

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer.

