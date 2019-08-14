Short Interest in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (NYSE:UBP) Drops By 33.3%

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (NYSE:UBP) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the June 30th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 7.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 77.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 665.8% in the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 15,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 13,236 shares in the last quarter. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UBP traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.60. The company had a trading volume of 402 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,268. The company has a market cap of $663.38 million, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.78. The company has a current ratio of 8.54, a quick ratio of 8.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 1-year low of $14.75 and a 1-year high of $18.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.90%.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 85 properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

