Signaturefd LLC Buys 575 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,338 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BSX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,978,445 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $105,251,000 after purchasing an additional 51,606 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,982,002 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $599,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724,046 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth about $397,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 153.7% during the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 20,898 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

In other news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 5,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.45, for a total value of $197,633.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,801.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jodi Euerle Eddy sold 7,803 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.42, for a total transaction of $299,791.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,418,534.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,289 shares of company stock worth $2,355,050 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BSX shares. Leerink Swann set a $50.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.91.

Shares of NYSE BSX traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,368,634. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.17 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $31.56 and a one year high of $43.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.52.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 23.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

Recommended Story: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.