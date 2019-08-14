Signaturefd LLC Grows Stake in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 2,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in Air Products & Chemicals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $605,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in Air Products & Chemicals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Field & Main Bank grew its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 385.7% during the 2nd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 33,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,373,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Air Products & Chemicals news, VP Russell A. Flugel sold 2,970 shares of Air Products & Chemicals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.01, for a total transaction of $614,819.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,322,172.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Seifi Ghasemi bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $227.16 per share, with a total value of $4,543,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 453,783 shares in the company, valued at $103,081,346.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on APD. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $168.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group cut Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $224.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. HSBC cut Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $217.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Air Products & Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.71.

Shares of APD stock traded down $3.71 on Wednesday, reaching $225.96. 8,886 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,152,772. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.44 and a 52 week high of $232.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $50.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.39, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $227.04.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.03. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 19.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. Air Products & Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.28%.

Air Products & Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

