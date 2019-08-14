Signaturefd LLC Has $337,000 Holdings in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Signaturefd LLC cut its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 220.0% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 59.6% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $244.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $231.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $246.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.23.

In other S&P Global news, insider Nicholas Cafferillo sold 9,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.95, for a total transaction of $2,506,987.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,885,489.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.88, for a total transaction of $1,374,340.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,884,095.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,418 shares of company stock worth $4,113,381. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SPGI traded down $7.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $250.76. The stock had a trading volume of 11,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,181,768. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.60 billion, a PE ratio of 29.48, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.52. S&P Global Inc has a 12 month low of $156.68 and a 12 month high of $262.83.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.02% and a return on equity of 341.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.82%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

