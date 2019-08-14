Signaturefd LLC Has $354,000 Stock Position in Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS) by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Fortis were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FTS. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Fortis by 40.6% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,480,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $424,250,000 after acquiring an additional 3,314,547 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Fortis by 1.7% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,321,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $344,607,000 after acquiring an additional 157,083 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in Fortis by 14.1% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,234,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $193,323,000 after acquiring an additional 648,264 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Fortis by 7.3% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,619,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,912,000 after acquiring an additional 178,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Fortis by 144.5% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,651,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,046,000 after acquiring an additional 976,119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Fortis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America set a $54.00 target price on shares of Fortis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an “average” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Fortis in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.20.

Shares of FTS traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.61. 33,256 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,406. Fortis Inc has a 52 week low of $31.37 and a 52 week high of $41.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. Fortis had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fortis Inc will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.344 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This is a boost from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.16%.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

